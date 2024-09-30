The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Some details of Ukraine's victory plan will remain secret, Yermak says

by Kateryna Denisova September 30, 2024 11:31 AM 2 min read
Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky's victory plan will be made public but some parts will remain secret, the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said on Sept. 29.

Zelensky presented the five-point victory plan to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at the White House on Sept. 26. He also discussed it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and members of Congress.

The plan includes military and diplomatic components, including Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, but the full details of the peace framework have not yet been publicized. The goal of the plan is to strengthen Ukraine's future negotiating position and push Russia to make a just peace, Kyiv has said.

Speaking on national TV, Yermak said the plan will be presented to Ukrainians without some "sensitive" details to prevent information from leaking to Russia.

"Everything that becomes public is heard not only in our country, but also by the enemy. That is why some details of this plan are classified. But it is important to see the implementation of this plan on enemy territory," he added.

While Zelensky was in the U.S. last week, reports emerged that the White House was concerned the plan lacks a clear strategy to win against Russia

Following the visit to the U.S., presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said that Washington took the plan "constructively."

Author: Kateryna Denisova
