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Ukraine's critical Patriot shortage prompts Zelensky to chase down partner pledges

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine's critical Patriot shortage prompts Zelensky to chase down partner pledges
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at the site of recycling materials following a Russian strike in Kyiv on April 16, 2026. (Serhii Okunev / AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Ukraine's Air Force commander on April 16 to contact partners that had pledged missiles for the Patriot air defense system and other platforms, amid a worsening shortage of interceptors.

The directive came days after Zelensky warned that Ukraine's supply of U.S.-produced Patriot missiles had reached a critical level, as Russia continues large-scale strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Russian missiles and drones hit residential areas overnight on April 16, destroying homes, setting buildings ablaze, and killing at least 17 people while injuring more than 100.

The Air Force said Russia launched 19 ballistic missiles, 25 cruise missiles, and 659 drones in the attack.

"The pressure on Russia must be effective," Zelensky said. "And it is important to fulfill every promise of assistance to Ukraine in a timely manner. There are many political commitments from our partners that have already been announced but not yet implemented."

Patriot interceptors have become a key bottleneck for Ukraine's air defense.

The missiles, produced in the United States, remain the country's most effective protection against Russian ballistic strikes, which are difficult to intercept with other systems. Additional manufacturing capacity is under development in Germany, but supplies remain limited.

"The situation is in such a deficit, it could not be any worse," Zelensky said on April 14, warning that the Middle East conflict is reducing Ukraine's chances of receiving additional military aid.

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Russia slams Ukrainian cities in mass missile attack overnight — at least 17 dead, 98 injured
Russian missiles destroyed homes, burned buildings, and killed civilians in Ukraine’s major cities in a mass overnight strike on April 16, with residential neighborhoods in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa bearing the brunt of the attack.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Military aidPatriot Air Defense SystemUkraineEuropean alliesAir defense
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

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Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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