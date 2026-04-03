Zelensky slams political infighting, calls for unity amid parliamentary crisis

President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 2 lashed out at parliamentary infighting, saying that some lawmakers are trying to disrupt the "unity" necessary for Ukraine's survival.

Zelensky's comments come amid what some call a parliamentary crisis, with his own Servant of the People party failing to collect enough votes for government initiatives. In recent weeks the Ukrainian parliament failed to pass several bills necessary for securing funding from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, as well as for Ukraine's EU accession.

"I support unity and want the parliament to function effectively," Zelensky said at a meeting with journalists. "But today, the public position of some representatives of parliamentary factions is clearly not aimed at unity."

Zelensky added that some members of parliament "travel abroad and communicate within various European institutions in ways that worsen conditions for Ukraine – and this is also pretty destructive."

He did not specify who the lawmakers were.

"I believe that political infighting has no place right now," Zelensky continued. "I don’t see the point – there are no elections. The war continues. Why spend energy on political struggles?"

Zelensky also said that he had met David Arakhamia, head of his party's parliamentary faction, and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on April 1 to discuss crucial bills "that are critical for securing funding."

"These are draft laws that can bring us $360 million, $380 million, $400 million, $440 million – each," he said. "I believe that members of parliament from all parties must understand the importance of these bills for Ukraine’s budget. Some of them must be passed within the next month. There are also five more very important ones, which could bring an additional $1 billion to the state budget."

He added that "if there are questions regarding tax-related draft laws, they should be addressed calmly and thoroughly."

Several tax bills the government has agreed to pursue are unpopular with the broader public. For example, Ukraine must adopt a series of new taxes on digital services, self-employed entrepreneurs, and small parcels from abroad to unlock the next tranche of the International Monetary Fund's program, scheduled for June this year.

Lawmakers told the Kyiv Independent that parliament is reluctant to vote for such laws.

Another reason for the ongoing parliamentary crisis is the resignation of Zelensky's former Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, in November, followed by the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov to replace him in January.

Lawmakers told the Kyiv Independent that the influence of the President's Office on parliament has decreased, and Budanov is not communicating with the Verkhovna Rada.

Zelensky argued, however, that Budanov "is in contact and working with the head of the parliamentary faction (Arakhamia) and is meeting with some MPs on parliamentary challenges."

He also praised Budanov for his work on the negotiating team in peace talks with the U.S. and Russia.

"I am satisfied with Kyrylo’s work in the areas I asked him to focus on," Zelensky added.