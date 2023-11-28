Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky signs 2024 state budget

by Nate Ostiller November 28, 2023 9:09 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone on Nov. 28, 2023. (President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the 2024 Ukrainian state budget into law on Nov. 28, following its passage in parliament.

State budget revenues were set at Hr 1.78 trillion ($49 billion), while expenditures were almost double, at Hr 3.35 trillion ($93 billion).

The primary item on the list of expenditures was funding for the military, at Hr 1.69 trillion ($46.4 billion), or roughly 22% of Ukraine's GDP.

Within the allocation for military spending, Hr 43 billion ($1.1 billion) was earmarked for the production of drones and an equal amount for the domestic manufacturing of arms and ammunition. Funding for the domestic defense industry would come from internal revenue, such as taxes and other sources.

In addition, Hr 15 billion ($413 million) would be allocated for veterans' services, including Hr 1 billion ($27.5 million) for prosthetics.

It also included funding for other domestic spending and social services.

The remaining expenditures would fall within the deficit, which was set at 1.57 trillion ($44 billion). The budget also entailed Hr 2 trillion ($55 billion) in external borrowing and internal government bonds.  

The budget was passed on a second reading by the parliament on Nov. 9, with 276 in favor, one against, and 22 abstentions.

The lone lawmaker who voted against the measure said that he did not think it included enough funding for the military.

Francis Farrell: Ukraine could still lose the war. Let’s get some things straight
This November has been a particularly grim one here in Ukraine. Over the past month, two media sensations in big Western magazines served as a sober wake-up call about the state of the war. First, Simon Shuster’s profile in TIME magazine on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “lonely fight”
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.