Russia suffers over 300,000 military losses in Ukraine since start of 2026, General Staff says

Russian forces have lost 301,030 troops killed and wounded since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine's General Staff said on Sept. 15.

The statement comes after the summer campaign on the battlefield in Ukraine ended, with Russian losses exceeding 1.5 million since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The General Staff said nearly 300,000 losses were roughly equivalent to the personnel strength of 150 motorized rifle regiments, based on an estimated 2,000 troops per regiment.

"The enemy's significant losses are the result of effective combat operations by all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the General Staff said.

Since the beginning of 2026, Russian forces have suffered around 30,000 casualties per month in Ukraine.

The largest losses were recorded during the three summer months, when Russia suffered 124,170 military casualties, the General Staff said. In July alone, the figure surged to a record 42,860 — the highest monthly toll since the start of the full-scale war. In August, the monthly figure again topped 40,000.

"Such high Russian casualties are primarily linked to their tactics. They continue to deploy infantry — often in waves — in an attempt to overwhelm our positions with sheer numbers. At the same time, manpower remains one of their primary tools for achieving results," electronic warfare operator 'Strada,' who asked to be identified by callsign only for security reasons, told the Kyiv Independent.

'Strada' added that fighting typically intensifies in the summer, leading to more assaults and, consequently, higher casualties. The service member said the figure of 42,000 Russian soldiers lost per month reflects not only the intensity of the fighting but also Moscow's willingness to sacrifice troops to gain even small amounts of ground.

"But this does not mean their resources are limitless. The constant accumulation of losses is gradually affecting the quality of personnel, the level of training, and the ability to form combat-ready units," 'Strada' added.

In September, Russia has already lost 20,360 troops as of the morning of Sept. 15, the General Staff said.

Russia's total military losses in Ukraine have reached 1,500,870, Ukraine's General Staff said on Sept. 9, marking another grim milestone in the war for the Kremlin.

It took roughly two years and three months for the Russian Armed Forces to incur their first 500,000 casualties. Moscow has now suffered roughly the same number in just the past 15 months, as technology increasingly shapes the battlefield and drones expand the kill zone almost daily.

The Kremlin's total personnel losses in Ukraine now exceed the combined toll suffered by Russian and Soviet forces in all wars and armed conflicts during the second half of the 20th century and the early 21st century, the General Staff said.