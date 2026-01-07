Zelensky says negotiations reach ‘new milestone,’ suggests war could end in first half of 2026

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 7 that he believes Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine could be brought to an end in the first half of 2026.

Speaking at the opening ceremony marking the start of Cyprus’ EU presidency, Zelensky pointed to what he described as a new stage in negotiations with European partners and the United States.

He also stressed that the European Union should play a central role in the negotiation process.

“As Cyprus begins its presidency of the Council of the EU, we note that the negotiations have reached a new milestone together with our European partners and, of course, the United States, and all members of the Coalition of the Willing,” Zelensky said. “We sincerely believe that this war can be ended during your presidency of the Council of the EU.”

Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union will continue through the first half of the year, until the end of June 2026.

Zelensky’s comments come after several rounds of recent talks between Ukrainian, European, and U.S. delegations in Paris.

The "Coalition of the Willing" summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, takes place as Kyiv signals that a deal to end Russia's nearly four-year full-scale invasion is "90% ready."

The meeting brings together representatives from 35 countries, including 27 heads of state and government, top EU officials, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to a reported draft joint statement, still subject to changes and a final approval by the leaders, the Coalition's security guarantees would include a U.S.-backed, European-led force deployed in post-war Ukraine, as well as ceasefire monitoring by Washington.