KI logo
War

Zelensky says negotiations reach ‘new milestone,’ suggests war could end in first half of 2026

2 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Zelensky says negotiations reach ‘new milestone,’ suggests war could end in first half of 2026
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on the stand in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon received by Ukraine, congratulating the Ukrainian military on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 7 that he believes Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine could be brought to an end in the first half of 2026.

Speaking at the opening ceremony marking the start of Cyprus’ EU presidency, Zelensky pointed to what he described as a new stage in negotiations with European partners and the United States.

He also stressed that the European Union should play a central role in the negotiation process.

“As Cyprus begins its presidency of the Council of the EU, we note that the negotiations have reached a new milestone together with our European partners and, of course, the United States, and all members of the Coalition of the Willing,” Zelensky said. “We sincerely believe that this war can be ended during your presidency of the Council of the EU.”

Become a member – go ad‑free

Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union will continue through the first half of the year, until the end of June 2026.

Zelensky’s comments come after several rounds of recent talks between Ukrainian, European, and U.S. delegations in Paris.

The "Coalition of the Willing" summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, takes place as Kyiv signals that a deal to end Russia's nearly four-year full-scale invasion is "90% ready."

The meeting brings together representatives from 35 countries, including 27 heads of state and government, top EU officials, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Become a member – go ad‑free

According to a reported draft joint statement, still subject to changes and a final approval by the leaders, the Coalition's security guarantees would include a U.S.-backed, European-led force deployed in post-war Ukraine, as well as ceasefire monitoring by Washington.

read also

3 glaring issues with the UK-France peacekeeper troops plan for Ukraine
In a grandly-staged, and much publicized meeting on Jan. 6, Ukraine and its Western allies celebrated a deal that would pave the way for French and British peacekeeping troops to deploy in Ukraine — once the war is over, of course. French President Emmanuel Macron said “considerable progress” had been made. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said work on agreeing security protocols was “largely finished.” And President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was a “huge step forward.” But there were several
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
PoliticsEuropean UnionVolodymyr ZelenskyPeace talksUkraineRussia
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, January 7
 (Updated:  )
Zelensky visits Cyprus as Nicosia's EU presidency begins.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Cyprus to meet his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, and top EU officials, presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov said on Jan. 7.

Video
How Venezuela crisis will impact Russia’s influence in the world.

The Kyiv Independent’s Jared Goyette speaks with foreign policy analyst Ivan Fechko about Venezuela’s political crisis following the U.S. attack and kidnapping of dictator Nicolás Maduro — and why it marks a major strategic setback for Russia in Latin America and globally.

Show More

Editors' Picks