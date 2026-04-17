Zelensky sanctions 121 Russian commanders responsible for missile attacks

President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on more than 121 Russian commanders responsible for missile strikes on Ukraine, as well as several religious figures accused of spreading pro-war propaganda, the President's Office reported on April 17.

The measures, enacted through decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, target commanders in Russian strategic aviation, which has launched over 4,100 missiles since the start of the full-scale invasion, including strikes on civilian targets such as the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital, residential buildings, and infrastructure.

Naval commanders linked to Kalibr missile strikes from ships and submarines are also on the list, as well as ground forces officers responsible for Iskander-M and other missile attacks that killed civilians in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts.

"This is one of the first cases where our special services have managed to clearly identify more than 100 specific individuals who directly issue orders and carry out missile launches against Ukraine. They are ordinary terrorists who should be sanctioned across all jurisdictions," Vladyslav Vlasiuk, an adviser to the president on sanctions policy, said.

Separately, nine figures connected with the Russian Orthodox Church were sanctioned for publicly supporting Russia's war and calling for violence against Ukrainians.

Ukraine will share the sanctions lists with international partners to push for coordinated measures abroad, the president said.



