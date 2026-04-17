Russia sets yet another Donbas capture deadline while demanding Ukraine withdraw without fighting, HUR says

Russia plans to capture Ukraine's Donbas by September, Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), told the Financial Times on April 17, citing the agency's assessment.

The timeline marks another postponement of Moscow's objectives and comes as Russia intensifies pressure in peace talks, demanding that Kyiv withdraw its forces from the region without fighting.

Russia has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine leave Donbas — partially occupied since 2014 — as a key condition for a ceasefire or broader settlement. Moscow is seeking control over territory its forces have failed to seize militarily.

According to Skibitskyi, Russia is preparing a renewed ground offensive in southeastern Ukraine aimed at achieving those goals, adding that Moscow is unserious about peace talks.

Ukraine still holds roughly one-quarter of Donetsk Oblast, including a strategically important fortified belt and key cities, as well as limited footholds in Luhansk Oblast.

A map showing Russia's occupation of Ukraine's Donbas region as of March 2026. (The Kyiv Independent)

Moscow previously aimed to capture the region by the end of 2025 and reportedly communicated those intentions to the White House and U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite sustained offensives, Russian forces have not achieved any breakthrough.

At the same time, Russian officials have increased public pressure on President Volodymyr Zelensky to withdraw Ukrainian troops, arguing that such a move could facilitate peace.

After Ukraine withdraws from Donbas, "in any case, we're looking at very complex, meticulous, and protracted negotiations," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 12.

Kyiv has rejected any withdrawal from territory it currently controls and instead proposed a ceasefire along existing front lines as a first step to a comprehensive peace deal with Moscow.

"I want to make it clear: I will never abandon Donbas and the 200,000 Ukrainians who live there," Zelensky said in March. "Why should I do that? Because Putin is imposing it as a condition for peace? And will he immediately make new demands?"

"Our best defensive strongholds are located here... If we withdraw our troops, the Russians will have complete freedom of action toward the center of the country."

According to information obtained by the Kyiv Independent, the U.S. side has not opposed Russia's demand for control over Donbas. One official from Trump's administration told the Kyiv Independent that territorial decisions are "up to" Kyiv and Moscow.