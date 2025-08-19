Become a member
News Feed

Zelensky, Putin may meet within 2 weeks, German chancellor says

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Zelensky, Putin may meet within 2 weeks, German chancellor says
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gives a press statement at the White House on Aug. 18, 2025. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet within the next two weeks, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Aug. 19, according to Reuters.

Merz, who traveled to Washington with Zelensky and other European leaders on Aug. 18, said the agreement emerged after U.S. President Donald Trump called Putin during a break in the talks.

"The American president spoke with the Russian president and agreed that there would be a meeting between the Russian president and the Ukrainian president within the next two weeks," Merz said.

According to AFP, Putin told Trump he was willing to meet Zelensky.

Whether Putin will follow through remains uncertain, and "persuasion is needed" to ensure the Russian leader attends, Merz said.

Zelensky has repeatedly voiced readiness for direct talks. On Aug. 18, he said he was prepared to discuss territorial issues directly with Putin as part of peace talks.

Putin, while claiming openness to negotiations, had previously refused to meet Zelensky.

"The question of territory is a question that we will leave between me and Putin," Zelensky said.

Trump and Putin met in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15 for nearly three hours but failed to reach a ceasefire agreement. Trump later said "many points were agreed to" but offered no specifics.

The last time Zelensky and Putin met in person was in Paris in December 2019 during the Normandy Format talks mediated by France and Germany. They have not held direct talks since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.


Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

