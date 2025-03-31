Zelensky publishes declaration of 2024 family income

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky published a declaration of his family's assets, income, expenses, and financial obligations in 2024, the Presidential Office announced on March 30.

The system of mandatory electronic asset declarations for public officials was instituted in 2014 as part of Ukraine's fight against corruption. After its suspension at the start of the full-scale invasion, Zelensky signed a law resuming the declarations in October 2023.

According to his latest declaration, Zelensky's family income totaled Hr 15,286,193 ($368,556) in 2024, including Hr 8,585,532 ($207,000) from the sales of government bonds. The remaining income consisted of the president's salary, bank interest, and payments from renting out private real estate.

"The increase in the Ukrainian President's family income compared to the previous year was due to the resumption of full rental payments," the Presidential Office said.

"There were no other significant changes in the assets, real estate, or vehicles of the President's family last year."

Zelensky and his family members declared $316,700 in income in 2023.