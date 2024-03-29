Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Presidential Office, Olena Zelenska
Zelensky publishes declaration of $317,000 in family income in 2023

by Kateryna Hodunova March 30, 2024 12:20 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky published his declaration of assets, income, expenses, and financial obligations in 2023, the Presidential Office said on March 29.

The system of mandatory electronic asset declarations for public officials was instituted in 2014 as part of the country's fight against corruption. After its suspension at the start of the full-scale invasion, Zelensky signed the law resuming the declarations in October 2023.

Zelensky and his family members declared Hr 12,423,008 ($316,700) in income, including Hr 7,455,972 ($190,100) from the sales of government bonds. The remaining income of Hr 4,967,036 ($126,600) mainly consisted of salaries, bank interest, and income from real estate rental, according to the Presidential Office's statement.

"The increase in income compared to 2022 happened due to the resumption of rental payments," the statement read, adding that the remaining cash balance of Zelensky's family decreased by almost Hr 2,800,000 ($71,000) at the end of 2023.

Zelensky also published the 2022 and 2021 declarations in January.

According to the 2021 declaration, Zelensky and his family members' income amounted to Hr 10,824,507 ($275,352). In 2022, the declared income of Zelensky's family dropped to Hr 3,692,683 ($94,000).

The Presidential Office interpreted such a decrease as a result of the temporary termination of lease agreements in Ukraine due to the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Declaration of Zelensky staffer charged with bribery reveals huge earnings
Tatarov is the most controversial official at Zelensky’s administration. He has been charged with bribery but the corruption case against him has been obstructed and destroyed by law enforcement agencies and courts. Despite the controversies, Zelensky has refused to fire or suspend Tatarov.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
