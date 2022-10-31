Zelensky praises several brigades for 'bravery and resilience'

This audio is created with AI assistance

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky recognized soldiers of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 5th Separate Assault Regiment, and the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "for their bravery and steadfastness in holding the lines in the Siversk direction," this week.

Zelensky also thanked soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade for their "determination in liberating (Ukrainian) territory" and the Chop Detachment, currently operating in Donestk Oblast, as well as the Air Force for downing a Russian attack aircraft and a Russian Su-25 fighter jet.