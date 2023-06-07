Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: International organizations must join rescue efforts in occupied parts of Kherson Oblast

by Martin Fornusek June 8, 2023 12:26 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference during the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Bulboaca, Moldova, on June 1, 2023. (DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

International organizations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, must begin rescue efforts in the occupied parts of flooded Kherson Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 7.

"It is so far impossible to determine with certainty how many people in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast may die without rescue, without drinking water, without food, without medical assistance," Zelensky added.

According to Zelensky, large-scale efforts by international organizations are needed.

"Every dead person there is a sentence to the existing international architecture, to international organizations that have forgotten how to save lives. If now there is no international organization in the zone of this disaster, it means that it does not exist at all, which means that it's ineffective."

Ukraine's officials reported that Russian occupation authorities are not helping flood victims and are even hindering their evacuation.

Russia destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, triggering a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster, particularly in Kherson Oblast.

Author: Martin Fornusek
