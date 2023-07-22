Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Former Odesa military enlistment office head suspected of illicit enrichment

by Alexander Query and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 22, 2023 9:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The former head of Odesa's military enlistment office, Yevhen Borysov, is suspected of illicit enrichment and the violation of the order of military service, President Volodymyr Zelensky said via Telegram on July 22.

While Borysov was notified, his whereabouts are currently "still being clarified," Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said.

The inspection into Ukraine's military enlistment offices was ordered in late June, following the investigation by the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda into Borysov.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that the official's family had acquired property worth $4.5 million in Spain at the time of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the offshore property includes a $3.3 million villa, a number of expensive cars worth $500,000 in total, and office space in the city of Marbella, registered under Borysov's family members, including his wife, mother, and mother-in-law.

Borysov initially told the journalists that his family has no property in Spain. But, after being presented with the data in the local registry, he claimed that his wife conducts business in the country and "he stays out of it."

On June 23, Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Operational Command South, said that authorities had completed an internal probe against Borysov and found no violations. She also said that Borysov keeps fulfilling his duties on the job.

Borysov was also subsequently suspended and the State Investigation Bureau launched an investigation into whether he abused his position.

Authors: Alexander Query, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.