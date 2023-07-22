Zelensky: Former Odesa military enlistment office head suspected of illicit enrichment

This audio is created with AI assistance

The former head of Odesa's military enlistment office, Yevhen Borysov, is suspected of illicit enrichment and the violation of the order of military service, President Volodymyr Zelensky said via Telegram on July 22.

While Borysov was notified, his whereabouts are currently "still being clarified," Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said.

The inspection into Ukraine's military enlistment offices was ordered in late June, following the investigation by the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda into Borysov.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that the official's family had acquired property worth $4.5 million in Spain at the time of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the offshore property includes a $3.3 million villa, a number of expensive cars worth $500,000 in total, and office space in the city of Marbella, registered under Borysov's family members, including his wife, mother, and mother-in-law.

Borysov initially told the journalists that his family has no property in Spain. But, after being presented with the data in the local registry, he claimed that his wife conducts business in the country and "he stays out of it."

On June 23, Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Operational Command South, said that authorities had completed an internal probe against Borysov and found no violations. She also said that Borysov keeps fulfilling his duties on the job.

Borysov was also subsequently suspended and the State Investigation Bureau launched an investigation into whether he abused his position.