Authorities decide to keep military enlistment official on his job despite corruption accusations

by Martin Fornusek June 23, 2023 5:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The authorities have completed an internal probe against military enlistment officer Yevhen Borysov, who reportedly has luxury property, and found no violations, Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Operational Command South, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on June 23.

Humeniuk added that he keeps fulfilling his duties on the job.

Online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda published an investigation into Borysov, head of the Odesa military enlistment office, on June 22, saying that the official's family had acquired property worth $4.5 million in Spain at the time of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's faction in parliament, said on June 23 that he had requested an inspection of all military enlistment offices in Ukraine after the Ukrainska Pravda investigation.

According to the journalists, the offshore property includes a $3.3 million villa, a number of expensive cars worth $500,000 in total, and office space in the city of Marbella.

Ukrainska Pravda wrote that the assets are registered under Borysov's family members, including his wife, mother, and mother-in-law. The journalists confirmed this information with the local registry.

Borysov initially told the journalists that his family has no property in Spain. After being presented with the data in the registry, he claimed that his wife conducts business in the country and "he stays out of it."

In April, member of parliament Ihor Mosiichuk accused Borysov of corruption and of acquiring Spanish property with a value that does not correspond to his family's declared income.

The military official was subsequently suspended and the State Investigation Bureau launched an investigation into whether he abused his position.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
