Zelensky denied Eurovision appearance by European Broadcasting Union

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky won't be allowed to speak at the Eurovision pop content as the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) believes it would be too political.

Zelensky had requested to make a video appearance during the contest's final in Liverpool on May 13. Although Ukraine won Eurovision last year, which means it should be hosting the concert, the contest is being held in the U.K.

The EBU, an alliance of 112 of public service media organizations that organize the contest along with a host country broadcaster, this year the BBC, refused, claiming that Zelensky's request was "against the rules of the event" and that "regrettably" could not be granted.

"The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation. As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event," the EBU said in a statement.

"This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest."