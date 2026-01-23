KI logo
Politics

Zelensky 'counting on' more US air defense missiles, security guarantees following meeting with Trump at Davos

2 min read
Avatar
by Kollen Post
Zelensky 'counting on' more US air defense missiles, security guarantees following meeting with Trump at Davos
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands at a news conference following a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Ukraine is banking on more anti-ballistic air defense missiles from the U.S. following a "positive" meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 23.

"What did Davos bring to Ukraine? Above all, let's be fair: An important meeting with the United States of America. With all due respect to other leaders," Zelensky told reporters.

"We actually had a positive meeting with President Trump and his team," Zelensky said. "Above all, if I'm being honest, I raised the question of air defense, and I think that the U.S.A. will return with a positive result."

Relations between Ukraine and the U.S. have soured since Trump returned to office just over a year ago. His administration has largely cut off aid, in contrast to extensive U.S. weapons support under President Joe Biden. Ukraine's air defense in particular has been suffering.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Lack of air defense has left Ukraine vulnerable to Russian air strikes that have taken large swathes of energy infrastructure offline, leaving millions of Ukrainians without electricity and heat in the coldest winter of the full-scale war yet.

"We spoke with President Trump about additional anti-air missiles – the PAC-3s, against ballistics, which are what we need," Zelensky said. "I'm counting on a positive result."

PAC-3s are missiles for Patriot air defense systems that are to date the only reliable defense against Russian ballistic missiles like Kinzhals and Iskanders. "Nothing else works," Zelensky said earlier this week.

Zelensky is also further looking for Trump to underwrite security guarantees for Ukraine.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"The treaty is ready to be signed. Of course, there will be different technical details, and on the basis of this document, other supplementary documents will come up," Zelensky said. "Now I'm waiting for the time and place from President Trump. It's up to him."

Ukraine and the U.S. have been discussing a potential agreement for several months that is expected to include security guarantees on land, sea, and air, as well as the involvement of foreign military contingents.

A European "Coalition of the Willing," led by the U.K. and France, has held several meetings but has yet to secure commitments, such as providing boots on the ground, for a post-war Ukraine.

Zelensky said on Dec. 26 that the U.S. had offered Ukraine security guarantees for 15 years, but the president expressed hope the guarantees could be extended for a longer period.

On Jan. 12, Zelensky said the document was essentially ready and added that the next step would be its final review at the highest level.

read also

Putin tells US envoys ‘no point in hoping’ for peace without Ukraine’s capitulation on territories
“We are interested in resolving the (war) through political and diplomatic means. But until that happens, Russia will continue to pursue its goals on the battlefield,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Air defensePatriot Air Defense SystemDonald TrumpDavos
Avatar
Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, January 23
Friday, January 23
Show More

Editors' Picks