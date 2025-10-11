Zelensky calls with Trump day after Russian strike caused blackouts in Ukraine

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is holding talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on Oct. 11.

Yermak did not disclose the topics discussed during the phone call. The conversation follows a mass Russian drone and missile attack on Oct. 10 that caused blackouts in Kyiv and across Ukrainian regions.

The White House has not yet commented on the conversation.

The two leaders previously met at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23, after which Trump declared that Ukraine is capable of liberating all of its territory in an unexpected rhetorical shift.