Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, France, Ukraine, Fighter jets, War
Edit post

France to transfer Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine, Macron announces

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 6, 2024 10:01 PM 2 min read
A Mirage 2000-5F jet fighter takes off from Luxeuil-Saint Sauveur air-base 116, in Saint-Sauveur, France, on March 13, 2022. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

France will transfer an unspecified number of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on June 6.

Speaking to French TV after the end of the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations in Normandy, Macron also said his country would train Ukrainian pilots.

"Tomorrow we will launch a new cooperation and announce the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine made by French manufacturer Dassault and train their Ukrainian pilots in France," he said during a live interview.

Macron did not specify how many planes Ukraine would receive or provide a timeline.

The Mirage 2000 is a multirole aircraft designed in the late 1970s, and introduced in 1984. It can carry a range of air-to-surface and air-to-air missiles and weapons, including laser-guided bombs.

The 2000-5 version has upgraded radar systems and can carry fuel drop tanks, greatly increasing its range.

It is a fourth generation fighter jet meaning it is in the same class as the U.S.-made F-16.

The Netherlands plans to start delivering its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this autumn after Denmark begins transferring its aircraft already in the summer, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said during a press briefing in Vilnius, Delfi reported on May 6.

Previously, the Netherlands has pledged to deliver 24 of its fourth-generation U.S.-made jets to Ukraine as Kyiv seeks to bolster its Air Force.

The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium have pledged to supply Ukraine with dozens of F-16 jets.

Denmark, the Netherlands, and the U.S. have led an international coalition established last year to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets and train Ukrainian pilots.

Zelensky meets D-Day veteran, both insist the other is the real hero
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with veterans at the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, on June 6, with one encounter prompting a standing ovation and a discussion about who the real hero is.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.