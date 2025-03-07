The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

French-made Mirage 2000 jets join Ukraine's defense against Russian strike for the first time

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 7, 2025 11:29 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian trainee (C) and a French military instructor (R) move toward a take-off runway for a flight onboard an Alpha Jet fighter jet at a French Army air base in southwestern France on June 14, 2024. Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's French-provided Mirage 2000 fighter jets took part in repelling a Russian air attack on Ukraine for the first time on March 7, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault overnight, firing 67 missiles of various types and deploying 194 drones.

Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 34 missiles and 100 drones, with anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups contributing to the effort.

Fighter jets, including F-16s and French Mirage 2000s, were also deployed.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed on Feb. 6 that the first Mirage 2000-5s pledged to Kyiv had arrived in Ukraine.

The jets were part of a military aid package announced by French President Emmanuel Macron in June 2024, which included pilot training.

Macron did not disclose the total number of aircraft France would supply.

The Mirage 2000, a fourth-generation supersonic fighter, was first introduced by Dassault Aviation in the 1970s.

The Mirage 2000-5 variant, introduced in 1999, features upgraded avionics, improved air-to-air and air-to-ground combat capabilities, and an advanced sensor and control system.

The deployment of Mirage 2000 jets marks a significant step in Ukraine's air defense strategy as it continues to strengthen its capabilities against ongoing Russian attacks.

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

