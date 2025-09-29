Zelensky calls for closing Baltic Sea for Russia over drone incursions

Russia is using its oil tankers to launch drones into NATO airspace and should be denied access to the Baltic Sea as a result, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during the Warsaw Security Forum on Sept. 29.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and NATO, including increased Russian interference in the airspace of alliance member states.

"There is growing evidence that Russia may have used tankers in the Baltic Sea to launch drones — the drones that caused major disruption in Northern Europe," Zelensky said.

If a Russian tanker is used to launch drones, it has no place in the Baltic Sea, Zelensky said.

"This is de facto Russia’s military activity against European countries, so Europe has the right to close straits and sea routes to protect itself," Zelensky added.

In early September, Russian drones were shot down over Poland. The same week, drones also entered Romanian airspace, though Bucharest opted not to intercept them.

Just days later, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets breached Estonian airspace, remaining for 12 minutes before being intercepted by NATO aircraft.

"All of these are risks. It is definitely a violation of airspace, of borders, and of international law," Zelensky said. "This must face a reaction, not from the standpoint of which country is under attack, but from the standpoint that Europe is under theoretical aggressive Russian actions."

The president stressed that the response to Russia's actions from allies must be united, including Europe and the U.S.

"We must look not only at the European countries, we must look at the countries that were in the USSR as well, the countries where Russia is losing its clout," Zelensky added.

In this context, Zelensky also pointed to Moldova, where on Sept. 28, President Maia Sandu’s pro-European Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) won parliamentary elections despite concerns that pro-Russian forces could gain ground.

"Maia Sandu did a very good job, because there have been many risks, and probably some risks stay there, remain there, but it’s good that the population demonstrated where they want to go and which future they foresee for them," Zelensky said.

"I think that there are also risks in the direction of Kazakhstan and many others," he added.