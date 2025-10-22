Zelensky arrives in Sweden to make 'defense export' announcement

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed President Volodymyr Zelensky to Sweden on Oct. 22, as the two leaders are set to discuss defense cooperation.

After their meeting, Kristersson and Zelensky are expected to hold a press conference "to make an announcement in the area of defense export," the Swedish government said.

The two leaders are meeting in the city of Linkoping, home to the defense company Saab, which produces Gripen fighter jets and other arms.

The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a lightweight, multi-purpose fighter jet that can be used for both defensive and offensive purposes. Kyiv and Stockholm have repeatedly discussed the possibility of supplying the aircraft to Ukraine, though no decision has been made so far.