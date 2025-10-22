KI logo
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Europe

Zelensky arrives in Sweden to make 'defense export' announcement

1 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Zelensky arrives in Sweden to make 'defense export' announcement
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ahead of the meeting with the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries to discuss further support for Ukraine at the Marienborg residence near Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sept. 3, 2025. (Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed President Volodymyr Zelensky to Sweden on Oct. 22, as the two leaders are set to discuss defense cooperation.

After their meeting, Kristersson and Zelensky are expected to hold a press conference "to make an announcement in the area of defense export," the Swedish government said.

The two leaders are meeting in the city of Linkoping, home to the defense company Saab, which produces Gripen fighter jets and other arms.

The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a lightweight, multi-purpose fighter jet that can be used for both defensive and offensive purposes. Kyiv and Stockholm have repeatedly discussed the possibility of supplying the aircraft to Ukraine, though no decision has been made so far.

Volodymyr ZelenskySwedenGripen Fighter JetNordic countriesDefense IndustryUkraine
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, October 22
Wednesday, October 22
Show More

Editors' Picks