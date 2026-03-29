Zelensky arrives in Jordan for 'important' security talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Jordan on March 29, where he said he would hold "important meetings" on security as tensions rise in the Middle East, a month into the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

"The most important thing is security, and it is essential that all partners make the necessary efforts to ensure it," Zelensky said in his Telegram post.

"Ukraine is doing its part."

Zelensky's visit to Jordan comes after Ukraine signed 10-year defense partnerships with three Gulf countries, as the Middle East war shows no signs of slowing.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an agreement with Qatar on March 28, the day after his visit to Saudi Arabia, where he secured a deal with Riyadh. Another agreement with the UAE will be inked in the coming days, Zelensky told reporters at a press briefing during his visit to Qatar.

Gulf leaders have looked to Ukraine for support after Iran launched missiles and drones at its neighbors following U.S and Israeli strikes on Tehran on Feb. 28.

Zelensky stressed in Qatar that the first priority is weapons, from their production to the exchange of experience and the sharing of scarce resources that one country may have but another lacks.

The president added that the 10-year defense partnerships encompass a co-production agreement and the building of factories in both Ukraine and the countries with which Kyiv signed the deals.

Zelensky's tour across the Gulf comes as Western media reports say that the Pentagon is considering redirecting military aid intended for Ukraine to the Middle East, a month into the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Contrary to media reports, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told news agency Ukrinform that the U.S. has reassured Ukraine that none of the military aid committed to Kyiv has been redirected elsewhere, including to the Middle East.

"As of now, there are no plans for redirection," Sybiha told news agency Ukrinform in an interview published on March 29.