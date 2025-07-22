Zelensky appoints delegation for peace talks with Russia in Istanbul, signals new POW swaps

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed a Ukrainian delegation to lead negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on July 23 and signaled upcoming prisoner exchanges based on previous talks.

The delegation will be led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and include representatives from Ukraine's military intelligence, the Foreign Ministry, and the Presidential Office.

"I held a meeting on the outcomes Ukraine needs from the negotiation efforts," Zelensky said. "Our position is fully transparent. Ukraine never wanted this war, and it is Russia that must end the war that it started."

Umerov reported on the implementation of agreements from the second round of talks held with Russia in Istanbul and confirmed that preparations are underway for a third meeting. Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's readiness to work "as productively as possible" in pursuit of concrete outcomes.

"We expect several rounds of exchanges to be carried out in accordance with the agreements reached at the second meeting in Istanbul," Zelensky said.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, also briefed Zelensky on Ukraine's coordination with diplomatic partners in Europe and the United States in support of the talks.

Zelensky said the agenda of the upcoming round of peace talks would focus on the repatriation of prisoners of war and abducted Ukrainian children, and the framework for a future meeting involving national leaders.

The latest direct meeting between Ukrainian and Russian officials took place on June 2, following an earlier round on May 16 after more than three years without any formal negotiations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Moscow's willingness to hold a third round of talks but claimed that a final date had not yet been set.

Peskov added that there would be "no changes" to Russia's delegation, which remains headed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky. Putin himself has declined to participate directly.

Earlier in July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara is working to organize a Zelensky-Putin meeting, potentially with the involvement of U.S. President Donald Trump.

While Ukraine has proposed an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, a position backed by Washington, Russia has rejected the offer and continues to state its war aims will be achieved "on the battlefield."