Witkoff uses Kremlin translators in meetings with Putin, NBC reports

Tougher sanctions "should be applied to (Russia's) banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil, and the shadow fleet," the leaders of Ukraine, the U.K., France, Germany, and Poland said in a joint statement.
"Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions," Putin claimed in an address marking the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire. He invited Ukraine to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.
The American-made weapons cannot be exported, even by a country that owns them, without approval from the U.S. government.
While serving as a bishop in Peru, Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, called the full-scale war "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power.”
Speaking to CNN on May 10, Peskov commented on the latest ceasefire proposal from Ukraine and Europe, responding that Russia needs to "think about" it, but is "resistant" to pressure.
Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked the idea of a demilitarized zone in the war and emphasized the importance of first securing a ceasefire.
"We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We jointly demand this from Russia, and we know we are supported in this by the United States," Zelensky said.
The announcement follows mounting fears that the two nuclear-armed countries were on the brink of engaging in another full-scale war.
Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau into suspected embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.
Iran is preparing to send Russia Fath-360 short-range ballistic missile launchers, Reuters reported on May 9, citing Western security and regional officials familiar with the matter.
"Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote.
Witkoff uses Kremlin translators in meetings with Putin, NBC reports
U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, relied on translators from the Kremlin in his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, NBC News reported on May 10, citing a U.S. official and two Western officials with knowledge of the talks.
Witkoff, who has emerged as Trump's de facto personal envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has met with the Russian president several times in recent months. His most recent visit took place in Moscow on April 26, the day after a mass missile attack killed 12 people in Kyiv.
Witkoff — a real estate tycoon who does not speak Russian — did not employ his own interpreter during these meetings, officials told NBC News. The decision represented a breach of typical protocols and rendered him dependent on Kremlin-provided translators.
"If they speak to each other in Russian, he doesn't know what they are saying," one Western official said.
Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, called Witkoff's refusal to use his own interpreter "a very bad idea."
"I speak Russian and have listened to Kremlin interpreters and U.S. interpreters at the same meeting, and the language is never the same," McFaul told NBC News via email.
Witkoff's conduct in high-profile negotiations has been previously called into question. The New York Post reported on April 30 that his approach caused concern among White House officials, with sources citing his use of Kremlin translators as one problematic choice.
One source described Witkoff as a "nice guy, but a bumbling f***ing idiot."
In a statement provided to NBC NEws, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said that Witkoff "abides by all security protocols in coordination with the State Department."
U.S. President Donald Trump has increasingly expressed frustration with his inability to secure a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine. While his administration has sought warmer ties with Moscow, Trump backed Ukraine and Europe's proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire beginning March 12 and said he would impose tougher sanctions against Russia if Putin refused.
Putin did not agree to the proposal. In remarks on May 11, he instead invited Ukraine to begin direct negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Russia has consistently refused to accept an unconditional ceasefire in its full-scale war against Ukraine.