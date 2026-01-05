Witkoff, Kushner to join Paris summit on Ukraine security guarantees, source says

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner will take part in a leaders' summit on Ukraine's security guarantees in Paris on Jan. 6, a White House official told the Kyiv Independent.

The meeting will focus on long-term security arrangements aimed at preventing a renewed Russian invasion by anchoring sustained Western military and political support for Ukraine.

It comes as negotiations intensify around a broader settlement framework to end Russia's war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the U.S. are already "fully agreed," while a wider U.S.–Europe–Ukraine arrangement is nearing completion.

The Paris summit is expected to focus on this multilateral dimension, which Kyiv views as essential to deterring any future Russian aggression should a peace settlement be reached.

Zelensky said on Jan. 3 that any future guarantees must include the physical presence of foreign troops in Ukraine, arguing that deterrence cannot rely on political assurances alone.

The Ukrainian president highlighted the role of France and the United Kingdom as essential contributors to a lasting peace arrangement.