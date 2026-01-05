KI logo
Witkoff, Kushner to join Paris summit on Ukraine security guarantees, source says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Moscow on Dec. 2, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner will take part in a leaders' summit on Ukraine's security guarantees in Paris on Jan. 6, a White House official told the Kyiv Independent.

The meeting will focus on long-term security arrangements aimed at preventing a renewed Russian invasion by anchoring sustained Western military and political support for Ukraine.

It comes as negotiations intensify around a broader settlement framework to end Russia's war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the U.S. are already "fully agreed," while a wider U.S.–Europe–Ukraine arrangement is nearing completion.

The Paris summit is expected to focus on this multilateral dimension, which Kyiv views as essential to deterring any future Russian aggression should a peace settlement be reached.

Zelensky said on Jan. 3 that any future guarantees must include the physical presence of foreign troops in Ukraine, arguing that deterrence cannot rely on political assurances alone.

The Ukrainian president highlighted the role of France and the United Kingdom as essential contributors to a lasting peace arrangement.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

