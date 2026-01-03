Peace deal must include British, French military presence in Ukraine, Zelensky says

Any future security guarantees for Ukraine must include the physical presence of foreign troops on Ukrainian territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 3, stressing that forces from France and the U.K. are essential for peace.

Zelensky's comments come as Kyiv and its partners continue work on a draft peace plan aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Speaking after a meeting with advisers to Western leaders in Kyiv, he said there is still no final version of the security guarantees agreement, but emphasized that military presence is a mandatory element of any peace package.

"Undoubtedly, the (military) presence is important to us. And undoubtedly, not everyone is ready for this… But the presence is one of the important factors, and even the existence of the Coalition of the Willing depends on whether they are ready to step up their presence," Zelensky said.

Zelensky acknowledged that some coalition members may ultimately refrain from sending troops, but underscored that there are minimum requirements.

"The UK and France are the chairs (of the Coalition of the Willing). Their military presence is mandatory," Zelensky emphasized.

He added that the final list of countries willing to deploy troops will only become clear after parliamentary ratification processes in partner states.

"There is a parliamentary dimension, because even if a leader is ready to make certain decisions, ready to help Ukraine, even if the military is ready to be present in Ukraine, parliamentary backing is still required under the constitutions of many European countries," he said.

The talks with European leaders follows Zelensky's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The leaders discussed a draft agreement outlining security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as a 20-point plan for ending the war. The original U.S.-proposed 28-point plan had effectively pressured Kyiv to capitulate, reinforcing Russia's maximalist demands.

During a joint press conference with Zelensky on Dec. 28, Trump said the peace talks were in their "final stages," without providing further details.

The meetings did not produce a breakthrough. After his conversation with Trump, Zelensky held a joint call with European leaders. Trump, in turn, also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.