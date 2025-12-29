Exclusive: 'Be careful' — European leaders warned Zelensky to assess Trump's real stance at Mar-a-Lago

U.S. President Donald Trump greets President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A day before President Volodymyr Zelensky met U.S. President Donald Trump, European leaders privately warned the Ukrainian president that the talks could go badly and urged him to "be careful," according to detailed notes from the call shared with the Kyiv Independent by a senior diplomatic source.

The caution came ahead of Zelensky's Dec. 28 meeting with Trump at the U.S. president's Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago — a high-stakes encounter focused on Washington's latest push to broker a peace framework to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

European leaders feared that Trump's diplomacy, coupled with direct U.S.-Russia contacts, could pressure Kyiv into premature concessions on territory and security guarantees.

Zelensky, in turn, said that he already went the furthest he can and can't agree on more concessions.

European anxiety ahead of Trump meeting

Before meeting Trump on Dec. 28, Zelensky met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The two held a call with European and NATO leaders to coordinate positions ahead of the Mar-a-Lago meeting.

The call was hosted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and included French President Emmanuel Macron, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and other senior officials.

According to the detailed summary of the call seen by the Kyiv Independent, European leaders told Zelensky to extract clarity from Washington — and, crucially, from Moscow — on the contours of any peace framework, saying future decisions would depend on Russia's response and the firmness of U.S. security guarantees.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago club on Dec.28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The outcome of the call was clear — European leaders rely on Ukraine for information on the U.S. next moves, while Ukraine relies on European support to up its hand when dealing with Trump.

"Very important to agree with Trump on what happens if Russia says 'no'," Macron said, according to the notes.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who also participated in the call, echoed the concern, calling for transparency on all sides.

'Please be careful'

Several leaders went further, expressing doubts about whether the talks would go well at all. Some explicitly warned Zelensky to tread carefully during the meeting.

"Important that you find ways to coordinate with U.S. on territorial concessions, security guarantees, and reconstruction," Merz said, according to the notes.

"Please do not go too far. Be careful. Important that you have a good meeting with Trump. But it is not sure," he added.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered an even more direct appeal.

"Volodymyr — please be careful. For your sake and for the sake of Europe."

The remarks reflect growing unease in European capitals that Trump's peace initiative — driven by speed and bilateral engagement with Moscow — could sideline European security interests and weaken Ukraine's negotiating position.

"We understand Russia will continue attacks in coming days. I cannot do more on territories than what I have said. My people cannot take more," Zelensky allegedly responded.

Coordinating before Russia reshapes process

Beyond immediate warnings, leaders also discussed an increasingly compressed diplomatic timeline, centered on Trump's direct involvement and the risk that Russia could shape the process before the West consolidates its position.

Zelensky told participants he was considering proposing a joint visit by Ukrainian and European leaders to Washington between Jan. 12 and Jan. 18, aimed at locking in Western positions and presenting a united front.

Switzerland was proposed as an alternative location for such a meeting to take place.

Following his meeting with the U.S. president, Zelensky confirmed that the idea had gained traction. On Dec. 29, he said Trump had agreed to host leaders in January.

Trump didn't seem enthusiastic in his response, but didn't publicly object.

High-stakes meeting in Florida

Zelensky and Trump met at Mar-a-Lago, with the talks lasting nearly two hours.

Days before the meeting, Zelensky unveiled details of a revised peace plan aimed at ending Russia's full-scale war.

The original 28-point proposal — which was viewed as pushing Ukraine toward capitulation — had been reworked into a 20-point framework after weeks of talks.

After the meeting, Zelensky said the leaders had reviewed "all aspects of the peace framework," emphasizing that significant progress had already been made.

According to the Ukrainian president, the 20-point plan was "around 90% agreed," while bilateral U.S.–Ukraine security guarantees were "fully agreed." He added that a broader U.S.–Europe–Ukraine security arrangement was close to completion.

Despite the optimism in Zelensky's public comments, the private warnings from European leaders underscore persistent concern that the final shape of any peace deal will hinge not only on Kyiv's resilience, but on Washington's resolve.