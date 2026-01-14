KI logo
Video

Why NATO can’t survive a return to spheres of influence

1 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Why NATO can’t survive a return to spheres of influence

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek speaks with Kurt Volker, former U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations and former U.S. ambassador to NATO, about U.S. foreign policy, NATO’s future, and the war in Ukraine. Volker discusses why any attempt to take Greenland by force would effectively end NATO, and how President Donald Trump’s growing willingness to use military force is reshaping global politics. He also explains why Moscow will not agree to peace without serious pressure — and what that means for Ukraine, Europe, and the United States.

Video thumbnail
Interview
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, January 14
EU reveals details on 90 billion 'Ukraine Support Loan.'

Sixty billion euros ($70 billion) will be earmarked for defense, with the remaining 30 billion euros ($35 billion) allocated to support Ukraine's budget, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said during a press conference in Brussels on Jan 14.

 (Updated:  )
Ukrainian veteran politician Yulia Tymoshenko charged in bribery case.

After the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) charged several lawmakers from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party in December, Tymoshenko initiated discussions on regularly offering bribes to some members of parliament in exchange for votes, the NABU alleged.

Show More

Editors' Picks