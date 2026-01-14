Why NATO can’t survive a return to spheres of influence

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek speaks with Kurt Volker, former U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations and former U.S. ambassador to NATO, about U.S. foreign policy, NATO’s future, and the war in Ukraine. Volker discusses why any attempt to take Greenland by force would effectively end NATO, and how President Donald Trump’s growing willingness to use military force is reshaping global politics. He also explains why Moscow will not agree to peace without serious pressure — and what that means for Ukraine, Europe, and the United States.