'We'll judge Russia by actions, not words' — US State Department spox calls for ceasefire

"If they speak to each other in Russian, he doesn't know what they are saying," one Western official told NBC News. Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, called Witkoff's approach "a very bad idea."
Tougher sanctions "should be applied to (Russia's) banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil, and the shadow fleet," the leaders of Ukraine, the U.K., France, Germany, and Poland said in a joint statement.
"Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions," Putin claimed in an address marking the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire. He invited Ukraine to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.
The American-made weapons cannot be exported, even by a country that owns them, without approval from the U.S. government.
While serving as a bishop in Peru, Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, called the full-scale war "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power."
Speaking to CNN on May 10, Peskov commented on the latest ceasefire proposal from Ukraine and Europe, responding that Russia needs to "think about" it, but is "resistant" to pressure.
Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked the idea of a demilitarized zone in the war and emphasized the importance of first securing a ceasefire.
"We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We jointly demand this from Russia, and we know we are supported in this by the United States," Zelensky said.
The announcement follows mounting fears that the two nuclear-armed countries were on the brink of engaging in another full-scale war.
Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau into suspected embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.
Iran is preparing to send Russia Fath-360 short-range ballistic missile launchers, Reuters reported on May 9, citing Western security and regional officials familiar with the matter.
Russia and Ukraine must come to a ceasefire agreement in order for the U.S. to "move forward" in negotiating an end to the full-scale war, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on May 10.
Bruce's comments come as Ukraine and European allies demand Moscow accept their proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire beginning May 12.
"We'll judge Russia by actions, not words," Bruce wrote on X.
"We've struck a deal with Ukraine for critical minerals and energy to fund their rebuilding. Now we need concrete proposals from both sides to end the conflict."
In comments aired on NewsNation, Bruce indicated that further U.S. participation in peace negotiations was contingent on a ceasefire agreement.
"(W)e've said repeatedly that in order for us to go forward regarding the conflict, there has to be a ceasefire," she said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin did not agree to the 30-day ceasefire put forth by Ukraine and Europe — a proposal also backed by the U.S. Instead of extending the three-day truce he declared in honor of Russia's Victory Day celebrations, Putin on May 11 said Russia wanted to hold direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul next week.
A comprehensive ceasefire could be negotiated during those talks, which would begin on May 15, he said.
Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands, including the complete annexation of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts and international recognition of its illegal occupation of Crimea.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on May 9 that U.S. President Donald Trump is frustrated with his administration's inability to strike a peace deal and Russia's obstinate stance in negotiations.
According to a joint statement released by Ukraine, the U.K., France, Germany, and Poland on May 10, the U.S. will join their coalition in imposing additional sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin rejects the latest ceasefire proposal.