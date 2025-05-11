'We'll judge Russia by actions, not words' — US State Department spox calls for ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine must come to a ceasefire agreement in order for the U.S. to "move forward" in negotiating an end to the full-scale war, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on May 10.

Bruce's comments come as Ukraine and European allies demand Moscow accept their proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire beginning May 12.

"We'll judge Russia by actions, not words," Bruce wrote on X.

"We've struck a deal with Ukraine for critical minerals and energy to fund their rebuilding. Now we need concrete proposals from both sides to end the conflict."

In comments aired on NewsNation, Bruce indicated that further U.S. participation in peace negotiations was contingent on a ceasefire agreement.

"(W)e've said repeatedly that in order for us to go forward regarding the conflict, there has to be a ceasefire," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not agree to the 30-day ceasefire put forth by Ukraine and Europe — a proposal also backed by the U.S. Instead of extending the three-day truce he declared in honor of Russia's Victory Day celebrations, Putin on May 11 said Russia wanted to hold direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul next week.

A comprehensive ceasefire could be negotiated during those talks, which would begin on May 15, he said.

Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands, including the complete annexation of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts and international recognition of its illegal occupation of Crimea.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on May 9 that U.S. President Donald Trump is frustrated with his administration's inability to strike a peace deal and Russia's obstinate stance in negotiations.

According to a joint statement released by Ukraine, the U.K., France, Germany, and Poland on May 10, the U.S. will join their coalition in imposing additional sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin rejects the latest ceasefire proposal.