Weekend in Kyiv – Feb. 18-20

by Artur Korniienko February 18, 2022 11:07 AM 2 min read
A still from "Licorice Pizza," 2022 U.S. Academy Awards nominee for best film, that has a limited run in Kyiv this weekend. (Universal Pictures)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Our picks of the best art, music, film and more in the capital. Listed venues require one of the following: certificate of vaccination, negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

  • Paul Thomas Anderson’s nostalgic 1970s love story about self-discovery and this year's Oscar nominee for best film, "Licorice Pizza" has limited screenings only in English at the Zhovten cinema, Multiplex and Planeta Kino chains. The new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s "Death on the Nile" runs in English at Zhovten, Planeta Kino chain, Kinoman and Oscar (Gulliver).

    "Licorice Pizza" (comedy, drama, romance in English with Ukrainian subtitles). Zhovten, Multiplex (Respublika, Prospect, Tsum, Retroville, Lavina), Planeta Kino (Blockbuster, River Mall). Feb. 17-23. Hr 105-995
  • The national opera and philharmonic will have requiem concerts for the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred Day on Feb. 20. On that day during the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014, security forces of the disgraced ex-president Viktor Yanukovych killed most of the protesters who became known as the Heavenly Hundred.

    Mozart’s Requiem for the Heavenly Hundred (classical music). National Opera of Ukraine (50 Volodymyrska St.) Feb. 20. 7 p.m. Hr 100-600
  • Music discoveries are guaranteed on Feb. 19 at Mezzanine and Otel’ clubs, who are both hosting alternative music events and offer a joint ticket. Mezzanine’s Loonyfest will feature punk and post-punk bands from Ukraine and Poland, while Otel’ is hosting the 18 Years of Neformat music media party with more indie bands ranging from dark country to post-metal.

    Loonyfest & 18 Years of Neformat (alternative rock). Mezzanine & Otel’ (31 Nyzhnoiurkivska St.) Feb. 19. 6 p.m. Hr 250-350 for one event, Hr 450 for both events
  • Hamlet Zinkivskyi will present the drawings he made over two years in almost a diary-like format at the M17 Contemporary Art Center. It’s an opportunity to glimpse into the creative process of the Kharkiv artist famous for his thought-provoking murals and urban art inscriptions.

    Hamlet Zinkivskyi. 3652019 + (contemporary art). M17 Contemporary Art Center (102-104 Antonovycha St.) Feb. 19 - March 17. Tue-Sun. 11 a.m. — 9 p.m. Hr 70-100.
Artur Korniienko
Artur Korniienko
Reporter
Artur Korniienko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent
