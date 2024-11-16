Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Trump Ukraine, Trump Russia, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Diplomacy, US weapons
Edit post

'We must do everything to end this war next year through diplomatic means': Zelensky speaks on negotiations, war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 16, 2024 1:01 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in the Ukraine Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base. (Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine must do everything possible to end the war through diplomatic means, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a wide-ranging interview with Suspilne broadcast on Nov. 16.

During the interview, he told the broadcaster that he does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wants peace but will instead use negotiations to reintegrate himself among Western countries that have isolated him since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"I don't think Putin wants peace at all. But this does not mean that he does not want to sit down with one of the leaders" to negotiate, Zelensky said.  

"For him it destroys the political isolation that has been built since the beginning of the war. And it benefits him to sit down, talk, and not reach an agreement."

The previous day, Zelensky had warned that a phone call that day between Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz – their first in nearly two years – risked opening a "Pandora's Box."

In the interview with Suspilne, Zelensky said that as president, he would only be able to negotiate seriously with the President of the United States, which Donald Trump does not become until he is inaugurated in January.

A necessary condition for negotiations, he added, is that Ukraine would not be "alone" with Russia, as just speaking with Putin was a "losing position."

He also said that the United States could not take a neutral position as a mediator: "America must maintain the position that Russia is an aggressor, that it has violated our territorial integrity and international law."

Regardless, the war in Ukraine will "end faster" under a Trump administration, Zelensky believes.

Zelensky also said that the country was "grateful" for the aid received, but still has not received half of the weapons allocated by the U.S.

Among its own domestically-produced weapons, the country is currently testing four types of missiles, he said.

When asked about the challenging situation on the frontlines, Zelensky acknowledged "slow, but nevertheless advancements" by the Russians. He cited fatigue among fighters, the slow pace of filling and equipping brigades, as well as delays on weapons deliveries from abroad.

Regarding mobilization, Zelensky said that in general, some things need to be adjusted but some things are going as planned, though there still is a need for more mobilization as the current figures are not enough.

Zelensky also said that the country expects combined strikes throughout the winter, but considers Ukraine is "a very good position" regarding its air defense systems.

Scholz’s call with Putin risks opening a ‘Pandora’s Box,’ Zelensky warns
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin opens a “Pandora’s box,” potentially leading to “other conversations and other calls,” President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his evening address on Nov. 15.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:55 AM  (Updated: )

Trump says Russia-Ukraine war 'gotta stop.'

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at a Mar-a-Lago event in Florida on Nov. 14 that his administration will focus on the Russia-Ukraine war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.