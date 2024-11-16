'We must do everything to end this war next year through diplomatic means': Zelensky speaks on negotiations, war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine must do everything possible to end the war through diplomatic means, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a wide-ranging interview with Suspilne broadcast on Nov. 16.

During the interview, he told the broadcaster that he does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wants peace but will instead use negotiations to reintegrate himself among Western countries that have isolated him since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"I don't think Putin wants peace at all. But this does not mean that he does not want to sit down with one of the leaders" to negotiate, Zelensky said.

"For him it destroys the political isolation that has been built since the beginning of the war. And it benefits him to sit down, talk, and not reach an agreement."

The previous day, Zelensky had warned that a phone call that day between Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz – their first in nearly two years – risked opening a "Pandora's Box."

In the interview with Suspilne, Zelensky said that as president, he would only be able to negotiate seriously with the President of the United States, which Donald Trump does not become until he is inaugurated in January.

A necessary condition for negotiations, he added, is that Ukraine would not be "alone" with Russia, as just speaking with Putin was a "losing position."

He also said that the United States could not take a neutral position as a mediator: "America must maintain the position that Russia is an aggressor, that it has violated our territorial integrity and international law."

Regardless, the war in Ukraine will "end faster" under a Trump administration, Zelensky believes.

Zelensky also said that the country was "grateful" for the aid received, but still has not received half of the weapons allocated by the U.S.

Among its own domestically-produced weapons, the country is currently testing four types of missiles, he said.

When asked about the challenging situation on the frontlines, Zelensky acknowledged "slow, but nevertheless advancements" by the Russians. He cited fatigue among fighters, the slow pace of filling and equipping brigades, as well as delays on weapons deliveries from abroad.

Regarding mobilization, Zelensky said that in general, some things need to be adjusted but some things are going as planned, though there still is a need for more mobilization as the current figures are not enough.

Zelensky also said that the country expects combined strikes throughout the winter, but considers Ukraine is "a very good position" regarding its air defense systems.