Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Trump Russia, United States, Ukraine, War
Edit post

‘We know who the good guy is’ — Trump’s defense nominee grilled over war in Ukraine

by Boldizsar Gyori January 15, 2025 11:32 AM 2 min read
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be defense secretary, appears during a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025 in Washington, DC (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary was grilled over the war in Ukraine during a confirmation hearing on Jan. 14, after he failed to mention Russia’s full-scale invasion during his opening remarks.

Speaking to the Armed Services Committee, Pete Hegseth was asked if the omission was "code for 'we’re going to abandon Ukraine.'"

"We know who the aggressor is," Hegseth replied, adding: "We know who the good guy is. We’d like to see (the resolution of the war be) as advantageous for the Ukrainians as possible."

"But that war needs to come to an end," he added.

The Armed Services Committee is expected to vote on Hegseth’s confirmation as soon as Monday, Reuters reports. He will then be considered by the full U.S. Senate.

Hegseth’s nomination in November sent shockwaves through Pentagon corridors, with officials anonymously questioning his qualifications to lead the department.

He would lead 1.3 million troops and over 750,000 civilians, preside over a $850 billion budget, and hold meetings with U.S. allies, acting as the principal defense policymaker and adviser.

A former conservative talk show host on Fox News, Hegseth is seen as an isolationist who has called for reducing the U.S. commitment to the NATO military alliance.

He previously served as an infantry captain in the Army National Guard, doing multiple tours of Afghanistan and Iraq.

Following his discharge from the army, he became head of the conservative organization Concerned Veterans for America and, in June 2024, released a book titled "The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free."

Hegseth also unsuccessfully ran as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota in 2012.

Ukraine targets Russia’s industrial plants, ammunition depots in ‘massive’ strike overnight
Chemical plants, refineries, the Engels airbase, and other facilities in Russia were successfully targeted, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:08 PM

Slovak opposition announces no-confidence vote against PM.

Slovakia's pro-Western opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction, TASR news agency reported on Jan. 14.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.