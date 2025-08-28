KI logo
Russia reportedly flying drones over US arms routes in Germany

by Martin Fornusek
Russia reportedly flying drones over US arms routes in Germany
Illustrative purposes only: A German military patch on the uniform of a soldier during the operational launch of the Bundeswehr's first IRIS-T SLM air defense system at the Todendorf military base on Sept. 4, 2024, in Panker, Germany. (Gregor Fischer/Getty Images)

Russia or its proxies are suspected of using drones to spy on arms routes used by the U.S. and its allies in eastern Germany, the New York Times (NYT) and the German outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Aug. 28, citing Western officials.

European and U.S. military officials have been increasingly concerned over the flights in the German state of Thuringia, even as Russian sabotage operations in Europe declined in 2025, according to the NYT.

A German military spokesperson confirmed for WirtschaftsWoche that the drone flights near Germany's bases present a security risk.

At least some of the unmanned aircraft were manufactured in Iran — Russia's key military ally and supplier of drones — and German intelligence believes some of them may have been launched from vessels in the Baltic Sea, the German outlet reported.

U.S. officials suspect that Russia or people working for Russian intelligence are responsible for the flights, the NYT wrote.

Their suspected goal is to determine which companies are producing weapons headed for Ukraine and how they are delivered to the country. Western officials also reportedly suspect Moscow might use the information for future sabotage operations in Europe.

Suspected drone activity near training grounds was also reported in Germany last January, while London warned in August 2024 that Moscow may be spying on Ukrainian soldiers training in the U.K.

Recent years have seen the West increasingly raise alarm over suspected Moscow-backed hybrid operations across the European continent designed to undermine military support for Ukraine.

Western officials suspect that Russia was behind arson attacks in Poland, Lithuania, and elsewhere, sabotage of underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, and dispatches of incendiary parcels across European countries.

While these cases surged between 2022 and 2024, sabotage operations have significantly dropped this year, the NYT wrote. Experts and intelligence officials connect this to increased security measures and renewed diplomatic activity on ending the war.

GermanyRussiaUnited StatesEspionageUkraineSabotageMilitary aid
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

