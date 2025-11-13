0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Friday, November 14, 2025
War

Military releases video of Ukrainian drones striking 'Orion' drone base in occupied Crimea

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Military releases video of Ukrainian drones striking 'Orion' drone base in occupied Crimea
A Kronstadt Orion-E unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) stands on display at Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ukrainian drones struck a military base in occupied Crimea used for the storage and maintenance of Russian "Orion" drones, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, reported on Nov. 13.

The attack, carried out early in the morning on Nov. 13 by the Unmanned Systems Forces, caused damage to the drone base located at the Kirovske airfield.

Brovdi did not provide details on the extent of the damage caused or whether any Orion drones were damaged in the strike.

Russia’s Orion drone, a massive unmanned aerial vehicle primarily used for monitoring the high seas, can carry up to 250 kilograms of explosives. The drone's design serves as an approximate equivalent to the U.S. Reaper drone, with production costs estimated at upwards of $5 million.

The Orion was set to be Russia’s flagship unmanned vehicle until that position was usurped by the Iranian-designed Shaheds

0:00
/
Robert "Madyar" Brovdi/Ukriane's Unmanned Systems Forces

"This beast carries air-to-ground bombs and missiles, can stay airborne for up to 24 hours at altitudes up to 7,500 m," Brovdi said following the strikes, adding that the drone is considered "expensive and rare."

Kirovske airfield has served as a regular target of Ukrainian attacks given its geographic location. The airfield has also been regularly used to launch attacks against Ukrainian cities.

The attack came amid simultaneous strikes on the airfield with Ukraine's domestically produced Flamingo missiles, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 13.

Ukraine routinely launches strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Ukraine confirms use of Flamingo missiles in strikes on Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, targets inside Russia
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena

CrimeaRussian airfieldsRussiaUkraineDrone attackUnmanned Systems Forces
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, November 14
Show More

Editors' Picks