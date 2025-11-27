0 out of 25,000

Thursday, November 27, 2025
US to discuss Ukraine security guarantees after peace deal signed, Rubio tells allies

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
U.S. Secretary of State Marco during a swearing-in ceremony in Washington, DC, US, on Jan. 21, 2025. (Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The U.S. will discuss long-term security guarantees for Ukraine after a peace agreement is signed, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told European allies, Politico reported on Nov. 27, citing sources familiar with the talks.

Ukrainian officials have said any settlement must include binding security guarantees to prevent Russia from launching a new offensive after a ceasefire or a formal end to the war.

According to Politico, Rubio assured allies during a Nov. 25 call that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to address security guarantees once an agreement is reached.

One European diplomat said Rubio also referenced unresolved issues expected to be handled after the deal, which EU diplomats saw as Ukraine's territorial integrity and the fate of frozen Russian assets.

It remains unclear what guarantees the U.S. would provide.

Trump has ruled out deploying American troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers, while Moscow has warned it would treat any foreign contingents as legitimate targets.

European allies have indicated they are ready to deploy peacekeepers once a ceasefire is reached.

The discussion follows Washington's mid-November presentation of a peace proposal to Kyiv, a draft that drew criticism for conditions seen as heavily favoring Russia.

The original framework included 28 points — among them provisions for long-term security guarantees for Ukraine — but was reduced to 22 points after negotiations in Geneva, Trump said.

A senior Ukrainian official told CNN that Kyiv rejected three elements of the draft plan: transferring the remaining unoccupied part of the eastern Donbas region to Russia, reducing the army's 600,000 troops, and abandoning the possibility of NATO membership.

While Trump vowed to bring a swift end to the Russia-Ukraine war, his efforts have failed to achieve a breakthrough in his first 10 months in office as Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire and pushes sweeping territorial demands.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

