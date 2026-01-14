KI logo
US suspends all visa processing for 75 countries — Russia reportedly on the list

by Tim Zadorozhnyy, Martin Fornusek
An exterior view of the US Department of State headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 15, 2025. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

The United States has suspended immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries, including Russia, Fox News reported on Jan. 14, citing a U.S. State Department memo.

According to the outlet, the list also includes Somalia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, and Yemen, among others. It remains unclear whether Ukraine is included.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that immigrant visa processing is being paused for 75 countries but declined to specify which countries are affected or confirm Russia's inclusion.

The suspension is set to take effect on Jan. 21 and will remain in place indefinitely while the State Department conducts a review of visa processing procedures, Fox News reported.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement that the move is tied to a broader review of immigration policies.

"The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the U.S. and exploit the generosity of the American people," Pigott said.

The decision follows a broader tightening of U.S. immigration policy under President Donald Trump. The State Department said a day earlier that more than 100,000 visas had been revoked in 2025, including about 8,000 student visas.

"We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe," the State Department added.

The Trump administration has also sharply reduced the refugee admissions cap for 2026, cutting it from 125,000 to 7,500 — the lowest level in the program's history.

United States Russia US State Department Immigration

