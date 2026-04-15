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US source says Witkoff, Kushner trip to Kyiv under discussion despite Zelensky's doubts

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
US source says Witkoff, Kushner trip to Kyiv under discussion despite Zelensky's doubts
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (L) and U.S. businessman Jared Kushner (C) in Davos on Jan. 19, 2026. (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images)

The United States is discussing a potential visit by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv, a U.S. official familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent on April 15.

The confirmation comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky cast doubt on whether the trip would take place, as the format of ongoing U.S.-mediated peace negotiations remains unclear.

If it occurs, the trip would mark the first visit to Ukraine by Witkoff and Kushner, who lead U.S. President Donald Trump's delegation in peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Both envoys have previously traveled to Moscow multiple times to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kyiv hopes a visit could help advance discussions on U.S. security guarantees intended to prevent renewed Russian aggression after a potential ceasefire.

Zelensky earlier said it was "difficult to say" whether the meeting would happen or whether discussions might instead take place in another location involving all three negotiating teams.

While the envoys were expected to travel to Ukraine after Easter, observed by the Orthodox Church, the U.S. official indicated that the details and dates have not yet been confirmed.

Their schedules are also complicated by their involvement in ongoing U.S.-Iran peace talks, which have diverted Washington's diplomatic attention in recent weeks.

U.S.-brokered negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have stalled as Washington shifted focus. Moscow has maintained its maximalist demands, including that Ukrainian forces withdraw from parts of Ukraine's Donbas under Kyiv's control.

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Tim Zadorozhnyy

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Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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