Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

US Senate committee backs $500 million in Ukraine aid in 2026 defense budget

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
US Senate committee backs $500 million in Ukraine aid in 2026 defense budget
The U.S. Capitol Building is seen at sunset in Washington, DC on June 22, 2025. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee approved $500 million in aid for Ukraine as part of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Reuters reported on July 11.

The NDAA is an annual law that approves funding and plans for the U.S. military for the coming fiscal year. The overall 2026 NDAA allocates $925 billion for national defense.

Since taking office in January, the U.S. President Donald Trump hasn't approved any new military aid to Ukraine. U.S. weapon supplies that keep flowing to Ukraine were authorized by Trump's predecessor Joe Biden. Under Trump, the future of U.S. support — on which Kyiv heavily relies — has remained uncertain.

The committee approved the bill by a vote of 26-1 on July 9.

The legislation includes a provision to extend the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) through 2028, increasing its authorized funding to $500 million, up from $300 million in 2025.

The bill should still pass through the full legislative process, including debate and approval by both chambers of Congress.

Days earlier, the Pentagon announced a pause in deliveries of key military aid to Kyiv, including Patriot interceptors and precision-guided munitions. In June, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also signaled that Washington may scale back financial support for Ukraine in future defense budgets.

Trump later denied involvement in the decision. As of July 10, shipments of at least some weapons to Ukraine have been reportedly resumed.

Trump said on July 10 that Washington had reached a deal under which NATO can pay for U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

The U.S. provided more than $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine under the Biden administration, including key capabilities such as Patriot air defense systems, HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems), and ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems).

Ukraine behind new pipeline explosion in Siberia that supplies Russian military-industrial complex, source claims
A source in Ukraine’s military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent the attack had destroyed a section of a key pipeline supplying Russian military-industrial facilities in Chelyabinsk, Orenburg, and Sverdlovsk oblasts.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
UkraineUnited StatesMilitary aidWarCongress
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Video
How Ukrainian teens are training for war.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, war has become a daily reality for thousands of Ukrainian children. Some Ukrainian military units, such as the Azov Brigade, offer boot camps for teenagers to teach them the basics of self-defense, first aid, dry firing, and other survival skills — helping them prepare for both the realities of today and the uncertainties of the future.

Show More

Editors' Picks