US reportedly resumes some arms deliveries to Ukraine after pause

The Trump administration resumed shipments of at least some weapons to Ukraine after a Pentagon-ordered pause, Reuters and the Associated Press reported on July 10, citing undisclosed U.S. officials.

The full content of the resumed shipments is not immediately clear, though officials told the U.S. media they include 155 mm artillery rounds and GMLRS guided rocket munitions.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly ordered a halt on some of the ongoing deliveries, including Patriot air defense missiles and precision munitions, last week amid a review of U.S. stockpiles.

The move apparently took Ukraine, European partners, and the U.S. State Department by surprise. CNN reported that Hegseth did not consult with the White House before ordering the pause.

U.S. President Donald Trump later claimed he was unaware who ordered the pause and pledged to provide additional weapons to Ukraine as it faces an intensified Russian aerial onslaught.

According to Reuters, the paused shipment included 30 Patriot missiles, 8,500 155 mm artillery shells, 250 GMLRS rockets, and 142 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles.

The State Department and the White House confirmed earlier this week that a decision has been made to continue providing arms to Ukraine, without providing additional details.

Kyiv has urged its Western partners to provide more air defenses, namely Patriot systems and interceptors, to help fend off Russian strikes. Russia launched its largest aerial attack yet on July 9, deploying over 740 drones and missiles.

Another mass strike came on July 10, targeting Kyiv and other cities.

When reporters asked about the possibility of sending a new Patriot battery to Ukraine, Trump confirmed that Kyiv made the request and that the U.S. administration is "going to have to take a look at it."