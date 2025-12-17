US Senate passes defense spending bill allocating $400 million annually in military aid to Ukraine through 2027

The U.S. Senate on Dec. 17 approved a $900 billion defense spending bill that includes $800 million in military assistance for Ukraine, following the House of Representatives’ passage of the legislation last week.

The bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support in a 77–20 vote and now heads to U.S. President Donald Trump for signature.

It stipulates that Ukraine will receive $400 million per year for fiscal years 2026 and 2027. The funding would be delivered through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a Pentagon-run program that finances weapons contracts with U.S. defense companies.

Also, the proposal requires the Defense Department to notify Congress within 48 hours of any decision to restrict intelligence sharing with Ukraine, according to Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. Olha Stefanishyna.

Beyond direct funding for Kyiv, the bill also includes provisions affecting U.S. military posture in Europe.

The legislation bars the Pentagon from reducing the number of troops "permanently stationed in or deployed" to Europe below 76,000 for longer than 45 days.

Additionally, it increases salaries for service members, allocates more funds to the Golden Dome air defense shield, strengthens military posture in the Indo-Pacific region, and authorizes deployment of active-duty troops at the U.S.-Mexican border.

The sum allocated to Ukraine by Congress represents only a small fraction of the overall military aid the U.S. has provided since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion, which amounted to $67 billion by the start of Trump's term.