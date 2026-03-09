KI logo
US says 'no change' in Russia policy despite allowing India to temporarily resume oil imports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
US says 'no change' in Russia policy despite allowing India to temporarily resume oil imports
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright speaks during a roundtable meeting on March 04, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The U.S. does not plan to abandon its sanctions policy against Russia despite temporary measures to stabilize global energy markets, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on March 8.

"We just made a pragmatic decision," Wright told Fox News. "I don't think there's any change in the pressure there… Russia's oil remains sanctioned. There's no change in policy towards Russia."

The comments came after Washington granted a temporary waiver allowing India to continue purchasing Russian oil as global supply tightens following military escalation in the Middle East.

The waiver permits transactions until April 4. According to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the measure "will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government."

The decision follows a surge in global oil and gas prices after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory actions by Tehran. Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital transit route for roughly 20% of the world's oil supply.

The waiver follows months of U.S. pressure on New Delhi to reduce imports from Russia. Last year, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25% "reciprocal" tariff on Indian goods and an additional 25% penalty linked to purchases of Russian oil.

The U.S. president later lifted the additional penalty on Feb. 7 after India pledged to halt direct and indirect imports of Russian crude and increase purchases of U.S. energy.

The Treasury Secretary also said on March 6 that Washington is considering whether easing some additional restrictions on Russian oil could release more supply into global markets.

"There are hundreds of millions of barrels of oil in the water that are sanctioned, and, in essence, by lifting the sanctions, the Treasury Department can create supply," Bessent said.

Any potential easing of sanctions has faced criticism amid reports that Moscow has been providing Iran with intelligence on U.S. military positions in the Middle East, including ships and aircraft.

Iran remains one of Russia's closest partners since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

