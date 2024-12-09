US says it's ready to train, arm new soldiers if Ukraine changes conscription policy

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is ready to take over the training of new Ukrainian soldiers and provide them with the necessary weapons if Ukraine changes its mobilization policy, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a meeting with journalists on Dec. 9.

"We have had conversations with the government of Ukraine about the security situation it faces in the East," Miller said.

"Ultimately, the decisions about the composition of its military force are those are decisions that the Ukrainians have to make for themselves. What we have made clear is that if they produce additional forces to join the fight, we and our allies will be ready to acquit those forces and train those forces to enter battle."

His comments come as part of a broader wave of statements from senior U.S. officials, amid reports that Western allies are urging Ukraine to reduce its minimum mobilization age from 25 to 18 in order to replenish its military forces.

Earlier on Dec. 4, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine faces "hard decisions" regarding further mobilization in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"These are necessary decisions," Blinken noted during a press conference in Brussels. He emphasized that mobilization is critical for Ukraine, adding that while the country has the necessary funds and ammunition, it also requires more people to effectively repel Russian aggression.

Blinken also reiterated that every soldier that Ukraine mobilizes would have "the training and the equipment they need to effectively defend the country."

President Volodymyr Zelensky has so far refuted Washington's appeals. According to the president, partners have only provided enough aid to fully equip 2.5 out of the 10 Ukrainian brigades that Ukraine had requested support for.