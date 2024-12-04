Ukraine has 'hard decisions' to make about further mobilization, Blinken says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has "hard decisions" to make about further mobilization to fight Russia's full-scale war, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference in Brussels on Dec. 4.

"These are necessary decisions," Blinken said.

His remarks are among the latest from top U.S. officials amid reports that Western partners are pressuring Ukraine to lower its minimum mobilization age from 25 to 18 in an effort to replenish military ranks.

Blinken described mobilization as "critical" for Ukraine, adding that despite having funds and ammunition, people are needed to repel Russian aggression.

"For every person, every soldier that Ukraine mobilizes, we are committed to making sure that they have the training and the equipment they need to effectively defend the country," the U.S. Secretary of State said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has refuted Washington's appeals. According to the president, partners have only provided enough aid to fully equip 2.5 out of the 10 Ukrainian brigades that Ukraine had requested support for.

"How do you want me just to mobilize young guys, (as) they don't know where to go – in which brigade, with which weapon they will fight?" the president said in early December.

Kyiv said that Ukraine’s mobilization strategy is regularly discussed with allies but dismissed suggestions of tension over the issue.

Although Ukraine adopted a major bill reforming the draft in April, the mobilization draft slowed down in autumn, leaving many front-line units undermanned in the face of more numerous Russian troops.