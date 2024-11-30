West provided enough aid for 2.5 brigades out of requested 10, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Western allies provided enough aid to fully equip only 2.5 out of the 10 Ukrainian brigades that Ukraine had requested support for, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Sky News published on Nov. 29.

"Just equip the brigades," Zelensky said in response to the question on what NATO or the U.S. could do to help tackle Ukraine's manpower shortages.

The statement follows media reports suggesting that Washington is urging Ukraine to lower its minimum mobilization age from 25 to 18 in an effort to replenish military ranks. Kyiv said that Ukraine’s mobilization strategy is regularly discussed with allies but dismissed suggestions of tension over the issue.

In the interview with Sky News, Zelensky said that if the West doesn't provide enough aid, Ukraine will "never have enough resources."

"How do you want me just to mobilize young guys, [as] they don't know where to go – in which brigade, with which weapon they will fight?" he added.

"They speak about mobilization, but the real problem [is] with 10 brigades which our partners didn't equip."

Zelensky said that he had asked the U.S. and Europe to help equip the Ukrainian brigades over a year ago.

He cited bureaucracy and allies' other priorities as reasons why the aid hasn't been fully provided.

Zelensky also said the control over the situation in the east of Ukraine is solely dependant on these brigades.

In the interview on July 4, Zelensky said that 14 Ukrainian brigades were underarmed as the Western aid was arriving too slowly.

Ukraine has been steadily losing ground in the east the past months, as Russia has ramped up assaults in multiple areas.