US government shutdown reportedly putting Ukraine weapons deliveries at risk of delay

The U.S. government shutdown has stalled arms talks between Ukraine and the U.S. and could delay weapons deliveries, the Telegraph reported on Oct. 3, citing unnamed Ukrainian sources.

The shutdown began after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on government funding, forcing hundreds of thousands of federal employees to stay home.

According to the Telegraph, the disruption has stalled meetings between Ukrainian officials and U.S. counterparts from the Pentagon, State Department, and White House.

American arms deliveries could reportedly face delays in reaching the battlefield as a result.

A Ukrainian delegation had traveled to Washington for talks on joint drone production, but those meetings have now been thrown into uncertainty.

The main concern, according to a source, is that negotiations over future weapons deliveries have been disrupted, delaying key projects.

The news comes as Ukraine seeks to finalize a major weapons package with the U.S.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, following his recent visit to Washington, where he met U.S. President Donald Trump, announced plans for both a "Mega Deal" to purchase American weapons and a "Drone Deal" to sell Ukrainian-made unmanned systems to the U.S.

Kyiv has compiled a list of weapons it intends to purchase from the U.S., totaling around $90 billion. Ukraine is also seeking separate agreements for other weapon types, especially long-range missiles.

Ukraine first outlined the $90 billion weapons request during Zelensky's visit to Washington in August, describing it as part of broader postwar security guarantees.

The Financial Times previously reported that Kyiv had initially proposed a $100 billion purchase of American weapons, potentially financed by European partners.

Ukraine has also begun exporting some domestically produced systems, particularly naval drones, after the government in September launched a controlled export program.

The country's drone industry has expanded rapidly since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, with over 200 companies now producing cheap, adaptable systems that have reshaped the battlefield.