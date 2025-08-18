Ukraine proposes $100 billion US weapons deal backed by European allies, FT reports

Ukraine has presented the U.S. with a proposal to purchase $100 billion worth of American weapons, to be financed by Kyiv’s European partners, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Aug. 18.

The plan is aimed at securing U.S. security guarantees and anchoring Washington’s long-term commitment to Ukraine. By tying its defense needs to a major boost for U.S. industry, Kyiv hopes to turn its request into an investment opportunity that appeals directly to American interests.

The proposal also includes a separate $50 billion agreement for producing drones with Ukrainian companies. Ukraine has been at the forefront of drone technology since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. The document seen by FT doesn't specify which weapons Ukraine would buy, but it has previously expressed a desire for at least 10 U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems.

These proposals were shared with European allies before a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. The initiative aims to appeal to Trump's focus on supporting American industry, a point he highlighted when he said, "We’re not giving anything. We’re selling weapons."

The document outlines Ukraine's counter-proposal to Trump's Aug. 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where Trump appeared to align with Russia's position on ending the war. Ukraine's plan reiterates its call for a ceasefire, which Trump had initially supported before shifting his stance.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking at the White House meeting with Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky, stressed the importance of a ceasefire before any further steps. "I can’t imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire," he said. "So let’s work on that and let’s try to put pressure on Russia because the credibility of these efforts we are undertaking today depends on at least a ceasefire."

The document also specifies that a "lasting peace shall be based not on concessions and free gifts to Putin, but on (a) strong security framework that will prevent future aggression." It also notes that recent Russian media content suggests the Kremlin is not serious about peace and holds a low opinion of Trump.

Ukraine maintains it will not accept any deal that involves territorial concessions to Russia. It insists on a ceasefire as the necessary first step toward a comprehensive peace agreement.

The document also rejects Putin's proposal to freeze the front line in exchange for Ukraine withdrawing troops from the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, arguing that this would "create a foothold for a further and rapid advance of Russian forces towards the city of Dnipro" and allow Putin to "achieve the goals of aggression by other means."

Kyiv believes that attempting to settle territorial issues before discussing a lasting peace would establish a "fait accompli" on the ground without addressing Ukraine's long-term security.

The document also insists that Russia must provide full compensation for wartime damages, potentially using the $300 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets. It adds that any sanctions relief should only be granted if Russia "plays (a) fair game" and complies with the future peace agreement.