US, EU deepen cooperation on critical minerals.

The United States and the European Union on April 24 signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals as part of a broader effort to secure and diversify global supply chains.

The agreement establishes a strategic partnership and includes an EU-U.S. Critical Minerals Action Plan aimed at ensuring stable, sustainable access to materials essential for advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic signed the memorandum during a meeting in Washington, according to the State Department.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to "rebalancing and revitalizing" the transatlantic economic relationship, with a focus on boosting prosperity and strengthening supply chains.

The memorandum formalizes cooperation to build more secure and diversified supply chains for critical minerals — key inputs for industries including clean energy, electronics, and defense — amid growing concern among U.S. and European governments about the concentration of supply in a small number of countries and vulnerabilities tied to economic coercion.

"The over-concentration of these resources … is an unacceptable risk," Rubio said ahead of the signing. "We need diversity in our supply chains."

Sefcovic said the agreement could accelerate joint initiatives, with some pilot projects potentially launching before the end of the year.

"It is encouraging to see EU-U.S. cooperation on critical raw materials taking concrete shape," Sefcovic said. "The vision is there — now the real test is execution, by turning shared ambitions into impactful projects. This will define our success."

He added that critical minerals are "at the core of every future-facing industry," making supply chain resilience essential and addressing vulnerabilities imperative.

In recent years, access to critical minerals has become a central factor shaping global geopolitics, as countries race to secure supplies for energy transitions, defense readiness, and advanced technologies.

As one of Europe's most mineral-rich countries, Ukraine — with notable reserves of lithium, graphite, manganese, and titanium — has taken on greater significance in that race. Reflecting that importance, the United States and Ukraine signed a long-awaited minerals agreement in April aimed at developing the country's mineral resources.