At least 6 killed, 40 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least six people have been killed and 40 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on April 24.

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 107 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 96. The missiles and at least 10 drones evaded defenses and struck nine locations. The fall of debris was recorded at two locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka and one in the village of Mykhailivka. Seven others were injured in the region over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces struck residential buildings and a merchant ship, killing a married couple and injuring at least 14 people. Two of the wounded were hospitalized, according to regional Governor Oleh Kiper.

The drone attack caused significant damage to at least three residential buildings, and 36 residents, including two children, were evacuated, Kiper added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured another in the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, the local military administration said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 30 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring seven people, over the past day, the local military administration said.

On the morning of April 24, Russian forces carried out at least three drone attacks on civilians in the region, wounding five more people. The victims were walking down the street or traveling by car and scooter at the time of the strike, according to the local authorities.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih twice over the past day, injuring two men and a woman, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Kozacha Lopan, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a 45-year-old woman was injured by debris from a Russian drone in the Mykolaiv district, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian attack injured a 56-year-old woman in the Trostianets community, according to the local military administration.