This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is "very encouraged" by Ukraine's success in entering the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, captured by Russia in May, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at a news conference, Reuters reports.

Austin said that losing access to routes near Lyman that allowed Russia to supply its troops for offensives south and west of the city, "presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward."